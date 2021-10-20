UREEQA Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $9,731.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00064541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00069221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,859.13 or 0.99840518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.28 or 0.06029436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002509 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URQAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.