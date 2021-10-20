Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,219. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

