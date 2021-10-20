Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $620.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.97.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.86. The company had a trading volume of 178,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.