Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 5,300 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $143.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

