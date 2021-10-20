Natixis Has $1.14 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

