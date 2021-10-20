Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 289,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,160,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,118,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,431,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN remained flat at $$9.91 on Wednesday. 22,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,491. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.