77,663 Shares in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

GAPA stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

