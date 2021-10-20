Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stake Reduced by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 1.66% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of VTHR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.02. 5,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,983. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $209.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

