Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 109,000 ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.35% of ACON S2 Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 731.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 230,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,518. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

