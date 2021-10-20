Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $10,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $3,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,134,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.