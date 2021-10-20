Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 19,819 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,362. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

