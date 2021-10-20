Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SCVX by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 320,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,287. SCVX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

