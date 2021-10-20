Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $11.92 Million Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,209,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,924,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 3.30% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $9,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 6,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,798. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

