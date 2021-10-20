Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.51% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $308,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNG traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,424,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

