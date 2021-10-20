iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,521 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

