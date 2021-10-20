Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

