Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

