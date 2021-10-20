Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.