iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

