DLD Asset Management LP Invests $524,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,739. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.