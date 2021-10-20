iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $90,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after buying an additional 3,220,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989,642 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

