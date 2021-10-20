Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.61. 52,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.