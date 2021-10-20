Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 21,155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.43. 145,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

