Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $30.57 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.25% of Black Knight worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.71. 661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

