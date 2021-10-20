Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.