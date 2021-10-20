King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

HDV stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

