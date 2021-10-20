Ancora Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,930 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

