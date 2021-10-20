Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after acquiring an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

