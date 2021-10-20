King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 209,840 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 163.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth about $5,691,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth about $21,689,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,763,525 over the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

