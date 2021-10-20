King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.74 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

