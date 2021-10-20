King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after buying an additional 298,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

