Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $375.47 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

