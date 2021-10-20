Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 162,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 88,374 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Amedisys by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 289,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,880,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.06.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.52. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

