Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $618.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.