Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report $3.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.