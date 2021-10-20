Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report $3.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
