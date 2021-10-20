Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.
OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 32,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
