Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 32,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

