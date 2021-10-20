E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.2 days.

OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $$12.24 on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

