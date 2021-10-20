Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at $405,731,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 984,973 shares of company stock worth $63,235,433. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

