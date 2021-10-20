Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 625,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a PE ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

