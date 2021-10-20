Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE DOV opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.
About Dover
Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.
