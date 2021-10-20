Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DOV opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

