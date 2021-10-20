Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
