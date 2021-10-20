Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

