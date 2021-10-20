NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,650.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.56), with a volume of 24802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.03).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,580.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £145.32. The company has a market cap of £771.25 million and a P/E ratio of 146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider John Falla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £31,160 ($40,710.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

