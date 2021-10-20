National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.
About National Bank
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
