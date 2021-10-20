National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Bank were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

