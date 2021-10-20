Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

VERA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.