Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.16

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

