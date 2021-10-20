CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 23.7%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s share price was down 23.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 543,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 127,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.97 million and a PE ratio of -35.71.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other CGX Energy news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,577.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

