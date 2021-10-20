Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Weibo has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $13,932,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 274,209 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

