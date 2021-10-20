Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $28.14

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $30.10. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 3,503 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

