Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.41. Yatsen shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 23,835 shares traded.

YSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 779.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,202,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 974,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.