KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $23.98. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 746 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.